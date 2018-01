BRIEF-SS&C To Acquire DST Systems $5.4 Bln, Including Debt​

Jan 11 (Reuters) - DST Systems Inc:

* SS&C TO ACQUIRE DST SYSTEMS

* DST SYSTEMS INC - DEAL FOR $84 PER SHARE

* DST SYSTEMS INC - ‍SS&C WILL ACQUIRE DST FOR $84 PER SHARE IN CASH FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $5.4 BILLION, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT​

* DST SYSTEMS INC - SS&C EXPECTS $150 MILLION OF RUN-RATE COST SAVINGS ANNUALLY, ACHIEVED BY 2020

* DST SYSTEMS INC - SS&C PLANS TO FUND ACQUISITION AND REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY

* DST SYSTEMS INC - BOTH SS&C‘S AND DST‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE APPROVED TRANSACTION

* DST SYSTEMS - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS SS&C‘S ADJUSTED EPS BEFORE SYNERGIES

* DST SYSTEMS INC - SS&C EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MID-TEENS EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2019

* DST SYSTEMS - ‍FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2017, CONSOLIDATED EBITDA FOR COMBINED PRO FORMA ENTITY EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.3 BILLION, INCLUDING SYNERGIES​