March 12 (Reuters) - Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc :

* SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC - ‍AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK​