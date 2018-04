April 6 (Reuters) - SSE Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF RETAIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE DESIGNATE

* ‍APPOINTED KATIE BICKERSTAFFE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE DESIGNATE OF NEW INDEPENDENT BRITISH ENERGY SUPPLY AND SERVICES COMPANY

* ‍KATIE WILL TAKE UP HER NEW APPOINTMENT LATER THIS YEAR​

* ‍KATIE WILL STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SSE PLC WITH EFFECT FROM 30 APRIL 2018​

* ‍KATIE WILL LEAD WORK BEING DONE TO PREPARE FOR FORMATION AND LISTING OF NEW COMPANY, EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN LAST QUARTER OF 2018 OR Q1 OF 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)