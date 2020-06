BRIEF-SSE Plc Says Approved Final Investment Decision For Viking Onshore Wind Farm

June 17 (Reuters) - SSE PLC:

* SSE - APPROVED A FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION FOR 103-TURBINE, 443MW VIKING ONSHORE WIND FARM

* SSE - NOW AWAITS OUTCOME OF CONSULTATION ON OFGEM’S MINDED-TO POSITION TO APPROVE A 600MW TRANSMISSION CONNECTION FROM SHETLAND TO GB MAINLAND

* SSE - FINAL APPROVAL FROM OFGEM WAS CONDITIONAL ON VIKING WIND FARM REACHING A POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION

* SSE - SSE’S CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON WIND FARM IS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND £580M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: