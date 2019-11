Nov 25 (Reuters) - SSE PLC:

* INCORPORATED IN SWITZERLAND A DIRECT & WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT CO TO ACQUIRE, OVERSEE AND HOLD INVESTMENTS OR OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

* UNIT IN SWITZERLAND HAS BECOME HOLDING CO FOR SSE’S ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS THROUGH SHARE-FOR-SHARE EXCHANGE

* INCORPORATION OF SWISS CO ALSO AN ADDITIONAL SAFEGUARD SHOULD CO’S ELECTRICITY NETWORKS BUSINESSES AND INTERESTS FACE NATIONALISATION Further company coverage: