Jan 18 (Reuters) - SELF STORAGE GROUP ASA:

* SSG: ACQUIRES NEW PROPERTY IN THE GREATER OSLO AREA - LØRENSKO

* ‍TRANSACTION HAS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF NOK 31 MILLION AND WILL BE SETTLED BY CASH.​

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH HEGNA HOLDING AS TO ACQUIRE SOLHEIMSVEIEN 32 AS.​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN Q1 OF 2018​