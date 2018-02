Feb 5 (Reuters) - SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ :

* REG-SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY ENTERS INTO PATENT CROSS LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SONY

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT RESOLVES ALL DISPUTES BETWEEN PARTIES.​

* ‍AGREEMENT WILL HAVE A MODERATE POSITIVE IMPACT IN SSH‘S NET PROFIT IN Q1 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)