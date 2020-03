BRIEF-SSH Withdraws Its Guidance For The Year 2020

March 23 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj:

* REG-SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION ESTIMATES THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT ITS OUTLOOK AND WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR 2020

* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ - IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY ITS IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ - OUR EARLIER BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OUTLOOK FOR YEAR 2020 ISSUED ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020 NO LONGER APPLIES

* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, OPERATING CONDITIONS IN OUR MARKETS HAVE DETERIORATED SIGNIFICANTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)