March 27 (Reuters) - SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ :

* REG-A FORTUNE 100 FINANCIAL INSTITUTION CHOOSES UNIVERSAL SSH KEY MANAGER

* ‍INITIAL ORDER OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5 MILLION USD CONSISTS OF A SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES​

* REVENUE WILL BE RECOGNIZED DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018