BRIEF-SSLJ.com Enters Agreement With Tianmen Han Da Technology

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sslj.Com Ltd:

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH TIANMEN HAN DA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

* SSLJ.COM LTD - SSLJ AGREED TO PAY HAN DA RMB40 MILLION IN FORM OF A REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT ON OR NO LATER THAN MARCH 2, 2018

* SSLJ.COM LTD - ‍HAN DA ALSO AWARDED CO $17.3 MILLION CONTRACT FOR DECORATION DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION OF HAN DA‘S TIANMEN COMMERCIAL PROJECT​

* SSLJ.COM LTD - ‍TIANMEN COMMERCIAL PROJECT TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE PRIOR TO JUNE 30, 2018​

* SSLJ.COM LTD - HAN DA AGREED TO REFUND THE RMB40 MILLION DEPOSIT IN FULL TO CO BY MAY 31, 2018, WITH AN INTEREST RATE OF 18 PCT PER ANNUM