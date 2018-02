Feb 12 (Reuters) - SSLJ.com Ltd:

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH HUBEI RURAL CREDIT COOPERATIVES TO ESTABLISH A FINANCING PLATFORM

* SSLJ.COM LTD - ‍HBRCC TO ASSIST SSLJ BY PROVIDING FINANCIAL SERVICES INCLUDING CREDIT FINANCING, SETTLEMENT, CASH MANAGEMENT, CONSULTING, AMONG OTHERS