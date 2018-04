April 17 (Reuters) - SSLJ.com Ltd:

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SSLJ.COM LTD - REVENUES INCREASED BY 201.1% TO $16.32 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $5.42 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

* SSLJ.COM LTD - NET LOSSES ATTRIBUTABLE TO SSLJ WERE $0.59 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHAREFOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: