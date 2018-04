April 20 (Reuters) - SSLJ.com Ltd:

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED SECURES USD159 MILLION CREDIT LINE FROM HUBEI SANXIA RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK INTENDED FOR WORKING CAPITAL

* SSLJ.COM LTD - ENTERED INTO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HSRCB ON APRIL 16, 2018

* SSLJ.COM LTD - RECEIVED A CREDIT LINE OF UP TO RMB1 BILLION (APPROXIMATELY USD159 MILLION) FROM HUBEI SANXIA RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO. LTD