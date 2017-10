Oct 2 (Reuters) - SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* SSM ACQUIRES HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 370 HOMES IN CENTRAL JAKOBSBERG

* ‍INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE IS 30 MSEK PLUS AN ADDITIONAL SUM ONCE DETAILED DEVELOPMENT PLAN HAS BEEN APPROVED​

* SALES START IS EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2018, WITH OCCUPANCY TO START IN BEGINNING OF 2020