Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ssm Holding Ab (Publ):

* SSM GAINS LAND ALLOCATION IN BÄLLSTAVIKEN IN ULVSUNDA CORRESPONDING TO 150 APARTMENTS

* ‍PROJECT WILL BE RUN SOLELY BY SSM​

* ‍SALES EXPECTED TO START DURING 2019 AND OCCUPATION FROM BEGINNING OF 2022.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)