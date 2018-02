Feb 16 (Reuters) - SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* JOINT VENTURE COMPANY STUDENTBACKEN HAS GAINED A LAND ALLOCATION TO DEVELOP 100 STUDENT HOUSING UNITS IN BROMMA

* STUDENT HOUSING WILL BE COMPRISED OF RENTAL UNITS AND OCCUPATION IS EXPECTED IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)