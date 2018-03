Ssm Holding Ab (Publ):

* SSM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT FOR 1,200 BUILDING RIGHTS WITH A PROJECT VALUE OF 3.5 MSEK

* ‍PARTIES ARE EXPECTED TO ENTER INTO FINAL AGREEMENT BEFORE END OF Q3 2018 AT LATEST​

* LOI WITH KEYSER FASTIGHETER FOR EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE FIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN SEGELTORP​

* ‍ACCESS IS SCHEDULED FOR 2021 - 2023​