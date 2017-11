BRIEF-SSP Group says expects slightly lower like-for-like revenue growth next year​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - SSP GROUP PLC:

* FY REVENUE ‍2,379.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 1,990 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 3.1%: DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN AIR PASSENGER TRAVEL AND RETAILING INITIATIVES​

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍148.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 107.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF ‍4.9​ PENCE PER SHARE

* ‍PROPOSED C.£100M SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION​

‍ANTICIPATE SLIGHTLY LOWER LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH NEXT YEAR​