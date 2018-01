BRIEF-SSP Group Says ‍Q1 Total Group Revenue Up By 13.5 Pct On Constant Currency Basis​

Jan 23 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc:

* ‍Q1 TOTAL GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 13.5% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH IN UK AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* ‍Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%​

* ‍IN NORTH AMERICA Q1 SALES WERE DRIVEN BY ROBUST PASSENGER GROWTH​

* ‍“NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS STARTED WELL AND PIPELINE OF NEW CONTRACTS IS ENCOURAGING”​

* ANTICIPATE NET CONTRACT GAINS FOR GROUP, INCLUDING IMPACT OF TFS, TO BE APPROXIMATELY 4 PERCENT FOR FULL YEAR

* EXPECT A NEGATIVE CURRENCY IMPACT ON FULL YEAR REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY -1.5%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)