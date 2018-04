April 16 (Reuters) - SSP Group PLC:

* SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND ADMISSION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* EVERY 31 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENNY EACH WILL BE SUBDIVIDED AND CONSOLIDATED INTO 30 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1/30 PENCE EACH

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN SAME PROPORTION OF COMPANY AS THEY DID PRIOR TO SHARE CONSOLIDATION, SO FAR AS POSSIBLE