March 25 (Reuters) - SSR Mining Inc:

* SSR MINING ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF SEABEE GOLD OPERATION

* CURRENTLY NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG SEABEE WORKFORCE

* SSR MINING - SEABEE WILL BE PLACED INTO TEMPORARY CARE AND MAINTENANCE UNTIL APRIL 30

* WITHDRAWING ITS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE ACROSS ALL OPERATIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK