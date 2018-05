May 10 (Reuters) - SSR Mining Inc:

* SSR MINING REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* IN QUARTER PRODUCED 78,483 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES AT CASH COSTS OF $766 PER PAYABLE OUNCE

* CHINCHILLAS PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK

* 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED. BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE $97.9 MILLION VERSUS $117.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: