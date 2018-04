April 11 (Reuters) - SSR Mining Inc:

* SSR MINING REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* PRODUCED 42,960 OUNCES OF GOLD AND STACKED A NEAR-RECORD 7.1 MLN TONNES OF ORE DURING QUARTER

* PRODUCTION OF 42,960 OUNCES OF GOLD IN QUARTER WAS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE AT MARIGOLD MINE