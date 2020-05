May 14 (Reuters) - SSR Mining Inc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.31

* IN Q1 SOLD 58,028 OUNCES OF GOLD, A 5% DECREASE COMPARED TO SALES OF 61,088 OUNCES OF GOLD SOLD IN Q4 OF 2019

* EXPECT COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO ADVERSELY IMPACT PRODUCTION AND OPERATING INCOME IN THE SHORT TERM

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $164.5 MILLION VERSUS $126.3 MILLION