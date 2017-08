BRIEF-Süss Microtec says Q2 order entry above expectations

July 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC AG: ORDER ENTRY FOR Q2 2017 ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

* ORDER ENTRY IN Q2 OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 45 MILLION

* EXPECTS ORDER ENTRY IN Q2 OF 2017 TO COME IN AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 48 MILLION

* REASONS, BESIDES GOOD MARKET ENVIRONMENT, ARE ORDERS OF AN INTERNATIONALLY LEADING IDM, WHO ORDERED TWO SYSTEMS FOR TEMPORARY BONDING IN Q2 OF 2017

