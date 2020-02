Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ossur hf:

* ÖSSUR HF: SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM COMPLETED

* OSSUR HF - ÖSSUR ACQUIRED 1,358,589 SHARES UNDER PROGRAM AT AVERAGE PRICE OF DKK 50.7

* OSSUR HF - TOTAL CONSIDERATION AMOUNTED TO AROUND USD 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)