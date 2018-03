March 27 (Reuters) - Ssy Group Ltd:

* BOARD RESOLVED TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.04 PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* FY REVENUE OF HK$3,076 MILLION, UP 30.3 PCT

* FY NET PROFIT OF HK$665 MILLION, UP 35.8 PCT