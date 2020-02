Feb 19 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd:

* ABIDOL, RIBAVIRIN INCLUDED IN “DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT PROGRAM FOR CORONAVIRUS INFECTED PNEUMONIA BY NATIONAL HEALTH COMMISSION OF PRC

