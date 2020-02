Feb 20 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd:

* SSY GROUP - UNIT TO SUPPLY 50,000 BOXES OF ABIDOL HYDROCHLORIDE CAPSULES IN BATCHES TO HUBEI PROVINCE BY 26 FEB 2020

* SSY GROUP - ORDER BY STATE COUNCIL’S NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA EPIDEMIC JOINT PREVENTION & JOINT CONTROL MECHANISM MEDICAL MATERIALS SAFEGUARD TEAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: