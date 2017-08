BRIEF-S&T affirms guidance after H1 results

Aug 4 (Reuters) - S&T AG

* Says sales nearly double to eur 381.4 million (H1/2016: eur 196.4 million)

* Ebitda rises strongly to eur 27.2 million (hy1/2016: eur 13.1 million)

* Order backlog climbs to eur 462.8 million (december 31, 2016: eur 305.7 million)

* Confirm its forecasts for financial year 2017 of registering sales ranging between eur 860 - 890 million

* Sees an ebitda of more than eur 50 million

* Maintaining its sights on breaking eur one billion mark in sales in financial year 2018