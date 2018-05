May 4 (Reuters) - S&T AG:

* STRONG Q1 2018: DOUBLING OF NET INCOME

* REVENUES UP 11% TO EUR 203.6 MILLION (PY: EUR 182.8 MILLION)

* EBITDA INCREASES 40% TO EUR 17.1 MILLION (PY: EUR 12.2 MILLION)

* EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE SIGNIFICANTLY – ON A Y-ON-Y BASIS FROM 5 CENTS TO 12 CENTS

* OBJECTIVE FOR EBITBA IN 2018 IS AT LEAST EUR 80 MILLION. OUR GOAL FOR 2023 IS EUR 2 BILLION IN REVENUES

* SEES REVENUES AT AROUND 1 BILLION EURO IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)