March 22 (Reuters) - S&T Bancorp Inc:

* S&T BANCORP ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* S&T BANCORP - BOARD AUTHORIZED A $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AT ITS REGULAR MEETING HELD MARCH 19, 2018

* S&T BANCORP - EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: