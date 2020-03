March 31 (Reuters) - St Barbara Ltd:

* THREE OPERATIONS IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND PNG HAVE BEEN ABLE TO MAINTAIN OPERATIONS, PRODUCTION & GOLD SHIPMENTS AT THIS TIME

* STRINGENT COVID‐19 PREVENTION MEASURES IN ALL RELEVANT JURISDICTIONS INCREASE RISK THAT 1 OR MORE OF OPS MAY BE IMPACTED AT SOME STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: