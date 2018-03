March 29 (Reuters) - S&T AG:

* ‍DIVIDEND IS TO BE INCREASED TO 13 CENTS (PY: 10 CENTS)​

* ‍AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BILLION - AND TO EUR 2 BILLION BY 2023​

* FY ‍SALES GROWTH OF 75% TO EUR 882.0 MILLION (PY: EUR 503.7 MILLION)​

* FY ‍EBITDA NEARLY DOUBLED TO EUR 68.1 MILLION (PY: EUR 34.4 MILLION)​

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED INCOME CAME TO EUR 29.4 MILLION (PY: EUR 20.4 MILLION)​