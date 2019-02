Feb 15 (Reuters) - St Galler Kantonalbank AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT INCREASED BY 1.7 % TO CHF 158.6 MILLION

* STABLE DIVIDEND OF CHF 16 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTS AN OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE IN THE RANGE OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019: CONSOLIDATED PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 3.9 % TO CHF 477.6 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2X0feI2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)