Aug 15 (Reuters) - ST GALLER KANTONALBANK AG:

* H1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME UP BY 14.3% TO CHF 60.6 MILLION.

* H1 OPERATING INCOME OF CHF 234.7 MILLION

* SEES CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR FY 2018 TO BE IN LINE WITH RESULT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 GROUP PROFIT OF CHF 81.2 MILLION