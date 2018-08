Aug 23 (Reuters) - St Galler Kantonalbank AG:

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE OF CHF 29.4 MILLION NOMINAL

* CANTON ST. GALLEN DOES NOT PARTICIPATE, STILL REMAINS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

* ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL SHARES WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS Source text - bit.ly/2w2hRgH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)