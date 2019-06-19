BRIEF-St Gobain to sell Optimera construction materials distribution business in Denmark

June 19 (Reuters) - Saint Gobain SA:

* Saint-Gobain has signed an agreement with Davidsens Tommerhandel to sell its Optimera construction materials distribution business in Denmark

* Optimera Denmark has 17 outlets as well as construction materials warehouses and logistics centers, and had sales of around €120 million in 2018

* Transaction is in line with Saint-Gobain’s portfolio optimization strategy aimed at divesting businesses representing sales of more than €3.0 billion by end-2019. The transaction should be effective during the second half of 2019