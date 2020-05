BRIEF-St Group Food Industries Says 87 Outlets In Network Expected To Re-Open By Mid-May

May 8 (Reuters) - ST Group Food Industries Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTS TO RE-OPEN A TOTAL OF 22 OUTLETS IN ITS NETWORK

* OUTLETS WILL PROVIDE SERVICES RANGING FROM TAKEAWAY, DELIVERY & RESTRICTED DINING-IN OPTIONS

* TO REOPEN 16 GONG CHA OUTLETS, 5 PAPPARICH OUTLETS & 1 IPPUDO OUTLET;

* REMAINING ONE OUTLET WILL RE-OPEN UPON RECEIPT OF APPROVAL FROM AUTHORITIES

* 87 OUTLETS IN GROUP’S NETWORK ARE EXPECTED TO RE-OPEN BY MID-MAY

* GROUP WILL RECOMMENCE BUSINESS STARTING WITH 8 OF GROUP'S 11 NENE CHICKEN OUTLETS IN MALAYSIA