April 9 (Reuters) - S&T Holdings Ltd:

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* NOT ABLE TO CONTINUE WITH CERTAIN OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS NOR DEPLOY FULL STAFF HEADCOUNT FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* DEGREE OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S BUSINESS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CANNOT BE DETERMINED NOW