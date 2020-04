BRIEF-St James House Says COVID-19 Having Minimal Impact On Its Ops

April 7 (Reuters) - St James House PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE

* PAYMENTS DIVISION CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS IN ALL AREAS, BUT PARTICULARLY IN NON-CARD PAYMENTS

* EURO IBAN ACCOUNT OPENINGS HAVE INCREASED A FURTHER 12% IN TWO WEEK PERIOD TO 3 APRIL 2020

* DUE TO NATURE OF BUSINESS OF PAYMENTS DIVISION AND WAY IT OPERATES, COVID-19 IS TO DATE HAVING A MINIMAL IMPACT ON ITS OPERATIONS

* TRANSACTION VOLUMES CONTINUE TO STEADILY INCREASE ACROSS OUR NON-CARD PAYMENT SERVICES IN LINE WITH ACCOUNT OPENING GROWTH.

* IN CARD PAYMENT SERVICES, IN LAST FOURTEEN DAYS, WE HAVE ADDED ONE NEW CARD PROGRAMME

* OPERATIONS AT ASTRO KINGS, JOINT VENTURE 5-A-SIDE FOOTBALL CENTRE LOCATED IN NOTTINGHAM, REMAIN SUSPENDED

* OPERATIONS OF PRIZE PROVISION SERVICES LTD (“PPS”) HAVE BEEN LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ASTRO KINGS WILL APPLY FOR APPROPRIATE COVID-19 SUPPORT FROM GOVERNMENT

* ASTRO KINGS DOES NOT AND WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY.

* OVERALL NUMBER OF LINES PLAYED DURING MARCH 2020 WAS APPROXIMATELY 24% HIGHER THAN DURING MARCH 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: