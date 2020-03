BRIEF-St James House Says Payment Services And Lottery Administration Businesses Working As Normal

March 24 (Reuters) - St James House PLC:

* ST JAMES HOUSE PLC - AGREED AN EXTENSION TO AGREEMENT WITH AIS, MONIES NOW BEING DUE NO LATER THAN 30 APRIL 2020

* ST JAMES HOUSE PLC - NO ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN ISSUED UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AND WILL NOT BE ISSUED UNTIL CLEARED FUNDS ARE RECEIVED

* ST JAMES HOUSE PLC - CORE GROUP BUSINESSES OF PAYMENT SERVICES AND LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION ARE WORKING AS NORMAL

* ST JAMES HOUSE PLC - TRADING PERFORMANCE REMAINS IN LINE WITH THAT ANNOUNCED ON 28 FEBRUARY 2020