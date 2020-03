BRIEF-St. Modwen Properties Says Board Agrees To Accept 20% Reduction In Pay And Fees

March 31 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties PLC:

* ST. MODWEN PROPS - EMPLOYEE FINANCIAL SUPPORT & DIVIDEND CANCELLATION

* ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC - BOARD OF ST. MODWEN REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT WE REMAIN WELL POSITIONED FOR FUTURE.

* ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC - IT IS NOT NOW APPROPRIATE TO PAY ITS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES - TAKEN DECISION TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION THAT PROPOSED AMOUNT OF 5.1 PENCE PER SHARE BE PAID ON 3 APRIL 2020

* ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES - TAKEN DECISION TO TOP UP ALL SALARIES OF THOSE ON FURLOUGH TO ENSURE EVERYONE IS PAID THEIR NORMAL SALARY IN FULL

* ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC - BOARD HAS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO ACCEPT A 20% REDUCTION IN PAY AND FEES.