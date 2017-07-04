FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct
July 4, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in a month

BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties Plc

* Interim dividend up 4.1 percent to 2.02 pence per share

* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO

* HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct to 468.4 pence (Nov. 2016: 460.5 pence) and NAV per share up 2.0 pct to 439.6 pence from 431.0 pence

* Total accounting return for six months of 2.6 pct (2016: 1.8 pct)

* HY profit before all tax of 29.3 mln stg (2016: 30.0 mln stg)

* Interim dividend increased by 4.1 pct to 2.02 pence per share (2016: 1.94 pence per share)

* Resilient commercial performance with approximately 400,000 sq ft of commercial space delivered in first half

* Strong residential performance with operating profits of 13.4 mln stg (2016: 12.9 mln stg)

* Review of strategy and portfolio now complete and highlighting significant potential within business and portfolio

* Upon completion, sale of nine elms square releases significant capital to pursue strategic opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

