Feb 28 (Reuters) - S&T AG:

* S&T AG RESOLVES TO ON NEW BUYBACK PROGRAM I 2020 FOR OWN SHARES

* VOLUME AMOUNTS TO UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES AND BUYBACK PROGRAMME I 2020 IS PLANNED TO COMMENCE ON 4 MARCH 2020

* PURPOSE OF BUYBACK PROGRAMME I 2020 IS TO CONTINUE "BUYBACK PROGRAMME II 2019"