BRIEF-S&T Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To Coronavirus Impact

March 25 (Reuters) - S&T AG:

* IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FURTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF GROUP S&T IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IN DETAIL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* FOR THIS REASON, S&T AG CANNOT MAINTAIN CURRENT REVENUE AND EBITDA GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON JANUARY 22, 2020

* DISCLOSURE OF A NEW RELIABLE GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, THAT IS SUFFICIENTLY RELIABLE, IS NOT POSSIBLY AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* S&T AG CONTINUES TO ADHERE TO ITS MEDIUM-TERM GOALS OF EUR 2 BN. REVENUES AND EUR 220 MIO. EBITDA FOR 2023