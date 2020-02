BRIEF-Staar Surgical Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.14

Feb 26 (Reuters) - STAAR Surgical Co:

* STAAR SURGICAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 SALES $38.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $38.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.03 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ASSESSING AND MANAGING THROUGH POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS IN CHINA AND ELSEWHERE

* CUSTOMERS HAVE EXPERIENCED MANDATED PAUSE IN PROCEDURES DURING FEB AND ICL UNIT VOLUME WILL BE IMPACTED IN Q1 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EXCLUDING ANY POTENTIAL FULL YEAR IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS, AT THIS TIME WE ARE MAINTAINING OUR FULL YEAR SALES OUTLOOK