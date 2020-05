May 6 (Reuters) - STAAR Surgical Co:

* ON APR 13, REPORTED PROJECTION OF Q1 REVENUE $34.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q1 SALES $35.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $32.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FULLY EXPECT TO RESUME DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH OUTLOOK ORIGINALLY TARGETED IN Q3 AND Q4