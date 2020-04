April 13 (Reuters) - STAAR Surgical Co:

* SEES Q1 2020 SALES ABOUT $34.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS TOTAL NET SALES FOR Q1 ENDED APRIL 3, 2020 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $34.9 MILLION, UP APPROXIMATELY 7%

* ESTIMATES COVID-19 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q1 SALES BY APPROXIMATELY $4 MILLION

* WITHDRAWING ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2020