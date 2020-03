March 12 (Reuters) - STADA Arzneimittel AG:

* 24% RISE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA TO EUR 625.5 MILLION IN ITS 2019

* STADA REPORTED 12% GROWTH IN FY GROUP SALES TO EUR 2.61 BILLION

* FY REPORTED EBITDA FOR 12 MONTHS TO DECEMBER 31 2019 INCREASED BY 15% TO EUR 612.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 530.6 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2TGfk7Y Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)